EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre is gearing up for the week of Christmas with a full schedule of holiday entertainment starting Tuesday, December 18, at 7 p.m. with a two-night run of the movie ELF.

On Thursday night The Bank of Edwardsville will be sponsoring a free showing of Christmas Vacation starring Chevy Chase at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, The Wildey will be hosting the Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza as apart of the Winter Concert Series. The annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganzas has been held in December for over a decade in St. Louis. This year, the show hits the road for the first time making an appearance on the east side of the river for a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and originals.

Opera Edwardsville Presents Christmas at the Wildey with close out the line up before Christmas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, for the region’s newest arts organizations holiday concert. The event features three internationally-renowned professional opera performers, accompanied by a quartet of St. Louis musicians, providing a memorable evening of classical music and Christmas favorites.

For more information on shows at the Wildey or to purchase tickets visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

