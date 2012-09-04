8/27/2012 - 2012 marks the fourth year of cyclocross racing in the Riverbend area. Wild Trak Bikes has supported and promoted the sport from Year One, with a commitment to its future growth and success. The money raised from the events goes back into the community’s public parks where the races are held as well as purchasing bike racks for the community and paying for bike lane maintenance.

Cyclocross racing is a unique sport that challenges bicycle riders with steps, barriers, ditches, stairs, steep slopes and deep mud or sand often requiring running while carrying the bicycle. Although this sounds simple, doing so in the middle of a quick-paced race is difficult. Being able to dismount, pick up the bike, put it back down and remount smoothly and quickly requires practice and skill. In cyclocross, spectators are just as much a part of the race as the riders; encouraging racers with horns, cow bells, and top-of-their-lungs cheering. Cyclocross events have a “party-like” atmosphere with a strong, dedicated following.

The 2012 race season will have a different format than the previous three years, which will retain series veterans, while enticing new athletes from around the St. Louis area. Also new this year, we will offer free Youth Races at each event with prizes awarded to all participants. All four of the 2012 race dates will be on Sundays and are permitted and promoted with USA Cycling (http://www.usacycling.org). In past years we have experienced over 100 athletes and 300-500 spectators per race. With the added features and format for the 2012 season, we are expecting a 50% increase in participation (and spectators) with continued growth in the years to come. This year’s sponsors include, Wild Trak Bikes, Eppel’s Pantry and Deli, Bank of Edwardsville, Metro Tri Club, Supplement Superstores, Prime Health Chiropractic, Horton’s Auto Repair, For Life Tattoo, Alton Main Street, Home Depot Alton #6920, 1st Cloverleaf Bank, Alton Parks and Recreation, Godfrey Parks and Recreation.

This year’s event dates and locations are as followed:

September 9th 2012- Rock Springs Park- Alton, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

September 23rd 2012 LaVista Park- Godfrey, IL

September 30th 2012 Gordon Moore Park- Alton, IL

October 7th 2012 Gordon Moore Park- Alton, IL

Registration Begins at 11am and Races begin at 11:45am

For more information please contact Tom Harp at Wild Trak Bikes 618-462-2574 or visit the Events facebook page Wild Trak Bikes Superprestige Cyclocross

More like this: