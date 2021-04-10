Don't let accidents ruin your hunting experience. Get advice for hunting and preparing your wild game after the hunt. Illinois Learn to Hunt will share basic field dressing, post-hunt processing, storage, and preparation techniques for a variety of game in order to get the quality and wholesomeness wild game is known for. Illinois Extension will share food safety information for handling game animals, along with new recipe ideas and tips on cooking methods that improve meat texture and flavor.

UDSA recommends using frozen wild game within 8 to 12 months. For hunters and their families with meat still in their freezers from last season, this webinar will provide some new recipe ideas to use meat before the next season,

Illinois hunters support the health of ecosystems, conservation efforts, and local economies. Wild game provides lean, local protein for families and communities.

The free, online webinar begins at 7 p.m. May 27 and runs 90 minutes. Register before May 21 at go.illinois.edu/HuntAndEat. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact 217-877-6042. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access need.

For more information, please contact Caitlin Mellendorf at (217) 877-6042.

