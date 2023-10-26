EAST ALTON - Wieland Rolled Brass Plant in East Alton filed a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN Notice) with the state of Illinois on Oct. 19, 2023, and is expected to idle around 100 employees in the coming weeks.

Wieland is located at 305 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in East Alton.

Wieland Rolled Products NA is the leading manufacturer and converter of copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated components in North America. It was formerly known as Olin Brass and Global Brass and Copper.

While primarily processing copper and copper alloys, Wieland also rerolls and forms other metals such as stainless and carbon steel. The company’s products are used in five primary end markets: building and construction, munitions, automotive, coinage, and electronics/electrical components. The integrated brass mill in East Alton is the main operating facility, which produces strip products.

Wieland has been the operator of the plant since 2019.

East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said he hopes the layoffs will be short-term, although he added that he doesn’t have any direct information yet from Wieland.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their jobs permanently,” he said.

Madison County Employment and Training plans to offer help for any of the workers who are impacted by the layoff. The office for the organization is at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, 62095. The phone number for the Madison County Employment and Training Center is (618) 296-4301.

