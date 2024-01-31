EAST ALTON - Wieland released some additional information and comments from Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Greg Keown, President of Wieland Rolled Products North America Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, about its upcoming landmark expansion.

On January 17, 2024, Wieland, a leading global supplier of high-quality copper and copper alloy solutions, announced its plans to make a landmark $500 million capital investment to re-equip, expand, and modernize its facility located in East Alton, Illinois. The investment is subject to the approval of state and local incentives.

The comprehensive expansion project intended in East Alton, signifies Wieland’s commitment to technological advancement, long-term sustainability, and its extensive and valued customer base in North America. The project includes the installation of an additional state-of-the-art hot rolling mill that will allow Wieland to increase and improve its production of critical copper and copper alloy components that are used today in advanced energy properties such as electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy production. By significantly expanding the capabilities of the facility, Wieland aims to amplify its operational efficiency and deliver even higher standards of quality and reliability for its entire portfolio of copper and copper alloy rolled product solutions.

"Copper is not only integral to the energy transition, it is the foundation of a sustainable future,” said Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr. “This investment positions Wieland as the undisputed leader in North American rolled products and underscores our commitment to the revitalization of American manufacturing." Dr. Mayr further emphasized that the modernization in East Alton – following Wieland’s modern plant in Vöhringen, Germany as a benchmark – is a testament to Wieland's commitment to longevity and growth.

"This investment represents our dedication to respond to our customers’ evolving needs, bringing long-term sustainable solutions to the North American market. The project will allow Wieland to significantly expand future capacity and deepen our collaboration with our customers in building towards a more sustainable future.”

Gov. Pritzker issued these comments: “Wieland’s leading work in copper solutions is a major economic engine in the East Alton area, and this expansion announcement reaffirms their commitment and the commitment of the state to ensuring that partnership continues to grow and thrive. Illinois is committed to a sustainable manufacturing future, and Wieland’s expanded capacity in this field will ensure other sustainable industries in the state can also function smoothly, benefiting individuals and companies across Illinois.”

“The Jan. 17, 2024, announcement is about leveraging Wieland’s more than 200-year history to build upon the 100-year history of our East Alton facility,” said Greg Keown, President of Wieland Rolled Products North America, on Jan. 17. “I’m incredibly grateful to Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Andy Manar, Senator Dick Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, the team at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Mayor Darren Carlton, and Madison County who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. This is a shining example of how public-private partnerships are intended to work.”

About Wieland

Wieland is one of the world's leading suppliers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products. With a global network of more than 80 production sites, service, and trading companies, the company offers a broad product, technology, and service portfolio. From prototype to series production, Wieland develops solutions for automotive, aerospace, electronics, refrigeration, air conditioning, and many other industries. Wieland uses high-performance copper materials to drive the success of its B2B customers in future-oriented fields such as electromobility, connectivity, and urbanization. High technical competence, customer-oriented thinking, and sustainability determine their actions and have been the basis of the company's success since 1820.

