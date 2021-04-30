ROXANA - Senior wide receiver and defensive back Braeden Wells had a very good season for the Roxana High School football team, being one of the team's top pass catchers and a captain for the team in the shortened season after it was moved to the spring season by the IHSA, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For all of his hard work and dedication to the sport and team, Wells has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.



Wells, who played for head coach Wade DeVries, felt the best aspect of this year's season was being one of the team's leaders and captain, and has learned much in his total experience of playing football.

"I have been playing football for eight years, now," Wells said, "and the best part of it is the team aspect. There's so many different personalities on every football team that have to find a way to come together and create a true brotherhood if you want to be successful."

Wells thanked his family, his teammates and his coaches for the success he's enjoyed on the gridiron.

"I would like to thank my parents, teammates and coaches, as well as my little brother, Evan Wells, who I got to share the field with this year," Wells said. "All of these people have made football at Roxana an absolute blast as well as competitive."

The lessons of sports in general, and football in particular, haven't been lost on Wells.

"High school football has been a gigantic part of the person I am today," Wells said, "and to this day, it still pushes me better and better day in and day out."

Wells is currently unsure if he'll continue to play football in college or which school he'll attend, but is hopeful of continuing to play.

"I am still undecided on if I will play football in college," Wells said, "and I am undecided where I will attend, but I am hopeful to find a new home and continue to play the sport I love most."

Wells has won some school academic awards, such as the President's Award for Academic Excellence, has also been inducted into the school's National Honor Society and carries a 3.98-grade point average. He has some very ambitious goals after graduating from Roxana and college.

"I want to be a high school math teacher. and one day become a coach," Wells said, "as I have seen the impact coaches have had on the lives of kids, and would love to be able to do the same things for other kids my coaches have done for me."

Wells was also a forward for the Shells' basketball team, and is currently a utility outfielder for the baseball team, and had one other thing to say about his involvement in sports at the school.

"Let's go Shells!." Wells said.

