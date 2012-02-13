Why She Relays: Relay for Life Riverbend Kicks Off 2012 Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Roxana), Ill. – Caregiver Tonya Wallace, 30, of Granite City, spoke about her experiences with cancer and how her strong faith and a supportive Relay community helped her cope during Relay for Life Riverbend’s 2012 Kickoff event Saturday, Feb. 11 in Roxana, Ill. Wallace’s mother, Debra Biggs, also of Granite City, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2011, and lost her battle on Nov. 19, 2011 at the age of 56. During the kickoff event, the 150 people in attendance were encouraged to share their stories and get involved with the annual American Cancer Society event, which raises money

in the fight against cancer. A sweets auction held during kickoff got the ball rolling, raising $1,159 toward the cause. Learn more about the event at www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil. *Photo credit: Laura Griffith/Relay for Life Riverbend* Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip