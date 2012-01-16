Why is Alton called 'Pie Town'? Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Historic Pie Town is a portion of Alton IL known to many as Upper Alton. Its history dates to the 1840’s. Soldiers gathering near Alton, enroute to the Mexican War, camped in an area which is now Rock Spring Park. Ladies in surrounding homes delivered pies to the weary travelers. Thus, the legend “Pie Town” originated. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip