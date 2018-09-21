ALTON - Comedy Improv Theater at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Activities begin Friday, October 12, 2018 at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3 and Old Bakery Beer Company.

If you show your pre-purchased ticket at Old Bakery Brewery, the evening of the show, you will receive 10% off; or bring your pre-show dinner receipt in to JAC and receive one free ticket with purchase.

Paper Slip Theater is one of St. Louis’ oldest improv theater groups. Paper Slip Theater presents an evening of performance created spontaneously. The dialogue, action, story, and characters are created collaboratively by the players and the audience in present time, without a script. It is a ton of laughs and you are sure to enjoy.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

