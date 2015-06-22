Name: Whitten Anthony Dunham

Parents: Jennifer Wade and Blake Dunham

Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 5/29/15

Time: 4:11 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Joni and Jason Gross, Kent and Patty Dunham, Charles and Connie Wade

Great Grandparents: Tom and Donna Flynn, Bill and AnnaMarie Voiles, Dorothy Coleman.

 