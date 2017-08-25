JERSEYVILLE - The beginning of hunting season is something of a holiday in Jersey County, and the crew at Outrageous Outfitters knows that better than most.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Outrageous Outdoors will have its fourth annual Whitetails and Waterfowl Day at its location at 902 S State Street in Jerseyville. The day will feature vendors, a cornhole tournament, several representatives from archery-related businesses and a large sale on all whitetail and waterfowl hunting-related supplies from decoys to waders to shotgun shells and even shotguns and bows. Owner Bob Jones said some discounts will be as high as 50 percent, but only Saturday.

"It's been really good in the past," Jones said. "No one around can beat our prices with these deals."

The sale does not extend to items not pertaining to whitetail and waterfowl hunting, however. While shotguns are a part of the sale, rifles are not, because rifles cannot be used to hunt deer or waterfowl in Illinois.

During the sale, the lot in front of Outrageous Outdoors will feature several vendors as well as a cornhole beanbag tournament. A shooting truck will also be on site for people to do target practice with crossbows. Jones said several former restrictions once placed on crossbow hunting will be removed in Illinois thanks to a passing of a bill by the Illinois General Assembly.

"The bill is on the governor's desk awaiting a signature now, but it will definitely pass," Jones said.

Food will also be available from Alton-based Big Daddy's Barbecue.

