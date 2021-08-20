SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded FY21 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $18.1 million to 638 public libraries serving almost 12 million patrons.

“Public Act 102-0039 allowed my office to award these grants at $1.475 per capita, an increase from the previous rate of $1.25,” White said. “I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents. I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”

Some of the valuable services public libraries provide with grant money include the following:

Large print material for aging patrons

Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs

Audiobooks and eBooks

Home visit book delivery service

New computers, iPads and printers

Spanish and dual language materials

Expanded access to online resources

Adult programming

Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensure a minimum level of funding for library services. Information concerning the grant programs can be found at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/plpc_equalization.html.

