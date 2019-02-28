ALTON - Tuesday evening was an evening like any other for Travis Ware and his daughter, Miranda, as they were driving her friend home from dance class.

Miranda, who is 13, said her phone was dead, so she was looking around the outside of the car, searching the scenery out of sheer boredom. Her friend, however, was more fortunate and still had battery life, so she was distracted. That boredom allowed Miranda to locate quite a sight - or possibly a sin - for food had been wasted upon a stop sign on Danforth.

"I thought it was a pancake at first," she said Wednesday afternoon. "My dad said it could be, so he turned around, got out of the car, started taking pictures and laughing."

"Now this is Alton, so I surely didn't discount my daughter's word that there may have been a random pancake on a stop sign," Ware said in a Facebook message Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon further inspection, though, it was not a pancake. It was a pizza. Its origins are still unknown at this time. Miranda told reporters she could not tell what sort of quality the pizza was, saying it "could be anything from Imo's to Little Caesar's to store-bought."

"We came to the stop sign in question, and I parked the car and inspected," Ware said. "To our surprise, it was a whole pepperoni pie, lobbed up on top of the sign, and looking like something out of a modern day Dali painting. We snapped a few photos and drove home, chuckling the entire way."

While laughter was the theme of the ride home, Miranda said she was a bit peeved when she first realized what the perceived pancake really was.

"I was a little bit mad," she said. "Someone wasted a whole pizza like that."

The question remains, however, who tossed that whole pizza and why?

Anyone with answers is asked to contact Cory Davenport - the lead reporter here at Riverbender via his cellphone (618) 419-3046.

Ware believes it was either "dumb teenagers" or "drunk people."

More like this: