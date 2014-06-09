Dear Friends,

It is with a very heavy heart that I write this letter. After much prayer and consideration, Paul and I have decided to close our Jerseyville location. We have proudly served the Jerseyville community for the last 3 1/2 years. The people of Jerseyville welcomed us with open arms, and for that we will be forever grateful. We have developed countless friendships and loyal customers over the years, and we shall miss you all dearly, but the time has come for us to pursue other endeavors and devote more time to our family. Our last day of business in Jerseyville was last night.

As most of you know, Paul and I have six young children who are our whole world, and every time we blink it seems another year has passed right before our eyes. To give Tony's North the time and dedication it needs at this point to be a successful restaurant is not an investment we are willing to make at the expense of our family.

Starting very soon, Paul and I will be moving back to Tony's Downtown Alton. We will be combining efforts with Paul's father, Leonard, to bring you one fabulous Tony's Restaurant. We will bring along all your favorite Tony's North dishes, friendly faces, and fantastic service you have come to love.

We look forward to seeing all of you in Alton!

If you have a Tony's North gift certificate, it will be honored at Tony's Alton. If you have a party booked at Tony's North, we will be happy to host your party at Tony's Alton with the same menu and pricing. We hope to make the move as seamless as possible for all of our guests.

Lastly, we wanted to thank the wonderful people who worked with us behind the scenes in the kitchen and in the front of the house serving you. We couldn't have picked a nicer bunch of people to spend our time with. We hope that they will all choose to join our staff in Alton.

Sincerely,