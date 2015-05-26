"What’s Up with the Upper Mississippi River System?" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Dr. John Chick, an aquatic ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey – University of Illinois, and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, will present an overview of ongoing long-term monitoring and research activities that focus on this nationally significant ecosystem. Some of the issues highlighted will include the role of the Clean Water Act in the recovery of fish communities in the Illinois River, challenges in addressing habitat degradation in the floodplain, climate change and the Upper Mississippi River System, and the effects of Asian carp on native fishes in the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Dr. Chick will also highlight the importance of partnerships among government agencies, academic institutions, and NGOs for increasing our understanding of the ecology of large-floodplain rivers and effective management of these ecosystems. Article continues after sponsor message The June Speaker Series will be on June 8th at 7:30pm at the First Unitarian Church of Alton, 110 E. 3rd Street. Everyone is welcome to join the speaker for a pre-meeting dinner at 5:45pm at Mac's Time Out, 315 Belle St. in Downtown Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip