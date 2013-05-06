Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The featured guest will be Mr. Charles Deutsch, Supervisor Wildlife Biologist & Environmental Stewardship Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The USACE Rivers Project Office is located at the Audubon at the Riverlands chapter office just across the river from downtown Alton.

“The Mississippi River is central to the economic growth of our entire region,” said Ron Tanner, Alton Main Street past President and Economic Gardening committee member. “Partnering with the Corps is an essential relationship to catalyze Alton’s growth. While we certainly appreciate their impact on navigation, flood control, and recreation, Charlie will answer questions about nature-based partnering opportunities and the Corps’ role in managing lands and waters in Alton Pool #26.”

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum to share ideas, news, developments, and updates from local stakeholders, Alton Main Street, City Hall, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. These events also feature a cash bar, light refreshments, and provide networking opportunities for everyone in attendance.

“The Corps of Engineers wants a positive engagement with all waterside communities,” explained Mr. Deutsch. “And that is possible. With Alton so uniquely positioned right across the water from our office and many nature-based attractions along the National Scenic Byway, it makes sense to build a collaborative relationship and more effectively utilize each other’s resources.”

If you would like more information about this event or to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email info@altonmainstreet.org for additional details.

