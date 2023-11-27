ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 28th at 5:30 p.m. at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

The evening’s featured speakers include:

- Melissa Bland will share details of her new shop called Honeybee Vintage that will open this month at 112 E. Broadway

- Caleb Lewis will give a progress update on his redevelopment work at 112 E. Broadway, formerly the Caravan Resale Shop, which will soon be home to Moon Drops + Wellness and Honeybee Vintage as well as upstairs lodging

- Lori Bregenzer will tell us what’s on the menu at Comfort Cuisine, her new take-away eatery at 4 E. Broadway

- Dorothy McCoy owner of Mo’z Sweet Treats, who you may have seen peddling her ice cream tricycle at many community events, will tell us about her new brick & mortar store at 413 Ridge St. There she offers assorted fresh baked treats, home made soups, gourmet popcorn, candy & drinks, and frozen treats, including her famous fried chicken ice-cream

- Kim Tanner will share details of the new second location of her fabulous vintage shop called Strangelovely located at 230 E. Broadway

- Markus Boyd who is the new owner of the Mitchell Mansion will tell us about his plans to restore this grand old home at 4th & Mill Streets, commonly known as the pink mansion, which offers apartments close to downtown Alton

- Brigit Holt, Executive Director of iMerge Community Center will share about their upcoming programs and events

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

