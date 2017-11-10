ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, Nov 14th at 5:30 p.m. at a new location! What has been known as "The Old Post Office" will now be called "The Post". Get a sneak peak at this newly renovated space located at 300 Alby Street, which will soon be home to a healthy cafe, coffee roastery, event space, and small business incubator.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Megan Williams, sharing details about the transformation of The Post, which will also house the non-profit "The Lantern Network" to coordinate numerous community building activities to nurture the common good in three integrated areas: Benevolence, Business and Belonging

The owners of Solera wine bar & retail store, recently opened at 212 W 3rd St.

Ken Buchholz of the Audubon Center at Riverlands, sharing information on when and how people can use the Center and Sanctuary, as well as how getting out in nature benefits the local economy.

You can also expect updates from many downtown businesses and property owners, such as from Amanda Diveley who will be relocating her Merle Norman studio to Downtown Alton in December.

Details will be shared for upcoming events presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

The Taste of Downtown Alton, to be held in the Music Hall of Argosy Casino on Thurs, Nov 16th

The Community Tree Lighting, to be held at Lincoln-Douglas Square on Fri, Nov 17th

The Green Gift Bazaar to be held at the YWCA on Sat, Nov 25th featuring earth-friendly holiday gift ideas, and other "Small Business Saturday" promotions that will be happening that day.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

