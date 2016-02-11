ALTON - Alton Main Street's quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 16th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers include:

- Chris Hinkle, who will share updates regarding Piasa Body Art, which has recently relocated to Downtown

- Dan Hornsey, who has recently acquired Mineral Springs Mall and will be sharing information about the building’s new tenants, plans for the ballroom and additional residences being added on the upper floor

- Kevin Buel, who opened Golden Road Organics on Broadway last month, a retail store that carries gardening supplies as well as beer & wine making supplies

- Val Harris, who will share updates and programming details offered at the Scott Bibb Center, formerly known as the Community Learning Center at St. Patrick’s School

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the remaining What’s Up Downtown gatherings are: May 17th, Aug 16th & Nov 15th

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

