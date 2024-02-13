ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers, including:

- Fred Pollard, who is announcing the move of his two retail shops Mom Said No and Mississippi Hippie from Mineral Springs into one consolidated space across the street at 300 E. Broadway

- Mike McReynolds will speak about renovations currently taking place at 204 State Street in preparation for the forthcoming Bentley’s Bar & Grill

- The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla will give an update about the work of Alton’s new Riverfront Commission and also share details of an upcoming Earth Day celebration at The Old Bakery Beer Company as well as other environmental happenings

Article continues after sponsor message

- Caleb Lewis who will soon be reopening his business Moon Drops + Wellness at its new location, the freshly rehabbed 112 E. Broadway

- Quint Long from Picture This & More will speak about his recent collaboration with Strangelovely which has expanded their vintage furniture offerings into a showplace in a portion of his gallery.

- Learn about Radiance Yoga & Wellness which has recently opened at 211 E. Broadway

New this year, the events will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com allowing those who are unable to attend in person to stay up to date on downtown developments.

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

More like this:

Related Video: