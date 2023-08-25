What's Up Downtown Information Exchange To Be Held Tuesday, August 29 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects. The evening’s featured speakers will be: Robert Fishbone from On the Wall Productions, who has just been commissioned by Alton Main Street to create Downtown Alton’s next mural this fall. Robert will share a slideshow of his work over the years, including many large-scale projects in St. Louis. Our audience will get the first look at a rendering of this 3-story avian-themed work of public art.

Vicki Hake, who along with her husband Kent has been working on a major renovation to transform the former pub at 230 E. Broadway into a beautiful new retail space. She will share a look at the building's past and present condition.

Rob Lenhardt from Mac’s Downtown will share updates on their project at the parking lot at the corner of 4 th & Piasa, which is being transformed into an entertainment venue for large outdoor events such as food festivals and live music.

Madeline Eades will share about the grand opening of her store on September 8. After 4 years as an online store, Coco+Oak will now be a brick-and-mortar boutique located at 219 Williams St.

Alvin Elliott & Wendy Adams will introduce their new ice cream shop called That Good to the community, which recently opened at 1300 Central Ave. Michael Kipper and Ashley Johnson from Argosy Casino will share details of their new restaurant which opened last month called River Side Grille, featuring a wide variety of your favorite comfort food.

Alvin Elliott & Wendy Adams will introduce their new ice cream shop called That Good to the community, which recently opened at 1300 Central Ave. Michael Kipper and Ashley Johnson from Argosy Casino will share details of their new restaurant which opened last month called River Side Grille, featuring a wide variety of your favorite comfort food. Ashley Magruder will share about the products available at Alton Dispensary and inform the crowd about their upcoming events and promotions. Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what's happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what's happening with their business or organization. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts. "We are excited to present such a wide variety of exciting announcements this quarter, said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, "This event is a great platform to introduce new businesses to the community and also learn the latest news from our familiar favorites." If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization's beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.