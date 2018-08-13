ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 14th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, speaking about their recent acquisition of the former Talbert law building at 630 E. Broadway where they will be opening a second event venue called WOW Event Center, and the creation of their new retail space on Broadway for WOW Furnishings.

Doug Moore, speaking about the relocation of his café called The Underground to 219 W. 3rd Street and sharing information on upcoming events and their expanded coffee, breakfast and lunch menu.

Chris Harris who is preparing to launch a family-friendly roller skating rink in Piasa Center

Attendees will see a sneak preview of the promotional video for Downtown Alton event venues produced by The Unseen Stars, and details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market 26 th season, which runs through Oct 20 th

season, which runs through Oct 20 Night Market on Broadway, which runs every Thursday through August 30 th

Pitch Fest for Non-Profits and Social Entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas for a chance to win cash prizes on Fri, Aug 17 th

The City-Wide Litter Clean Up on Sat, Sept 8 th

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sat, Sept 15 th

The Chili Cook-Off on Sat, Oct 20 th

Information on the watch party for the launch of the Small Business Revolution series on Hulu

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. The remaining date for the 2018 What’s Up Downtown series is November 13th.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

