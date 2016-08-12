ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be presenting visuals of their projects, including photo slideshows or video tours:

Cathy Gross, owner of Bluff City Grill, will be sharing details about the extensive renovation of 424 E. Broadway (Formerly the Fraternal Order of Eagles) where her restaurant will be relocating this fall

John Hentrich, of Riverbender.com Community Center, will be giving a progress report on the building’s new rooftop garden, with details on upcoming programming and a brick campaign to complete the space.

Dave Nunnally, from It’s Raining Zen, will be showcasing the store’s expansion which has tripled its square footage and dramatically increased foot traffic in Mineral Springs Mall

The partners of Lighthouse Sounds will share details on their audio and music production studio which they recently opened at 115 Market Street.

Alton Main Street will also debut two promotional videos produced for Downtown Alton, one that focuses on special events and one that highlights the economic development efforts of the organization to attract creative entrepreneurs to the district.

Other announcements, introductions and topics to be discussed include:

A “Canine Carnival” to be held at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market on Sept 10th

Features of the 10 th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival to be held on Broadway Sept 17 th from Noon-10pm

Julie Elmendorf, owner of the newly opened upscale consignment shop called The Painted Heron located at 605 E. Broadway

Marci Thomas, new owner of The Gift Box

Aaron McMullin Executive Director of Jacoby Arts Center will share details on upcoming exhibits and performances

Chris Keidel from the Big Muddy Pub will share details of the menu from his recently re-opened kitchen

Scott Yarborough from S&S Sandwiches will share details of the menu from his new kitchen at Woodstock Lounge called Sammi’s Grill

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. The last remaining date for the 2016 What’s Up Downtown gatherings is November 15th.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

