(Alton, IL – May 7th, 2014) Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 13th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of the historic downtown district.

The evening’s featured speakers will be Dr. Jackie Burns, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Principia College, and Christine Favilla, Vice President and Founder of the Community Cultivators. They will share updates on the progress of dozens of citizens who have been working together to bring a store, newly-named Grassroots Grocery, to 415 Ridge Street. The mission of the enterprise is to provide fresh and healthy food, locally-sourced whenever possible; the second is all-natural products, homemade whenever possible. The store will be set up as a non-profit cooperative, and will be democratically operated. The convenient location will serve the residents of the Hunterstown neighborhood (a USDA designated “Food Desert”), while eliminating the 70-mile roundtrip drive for residents who travel to West County for similar products at chain stores. A kickstarter campaign will commence in June; for more information on how to be a member of the co-op, follow the project at: facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments provided by Princivalli’s Cafe and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

