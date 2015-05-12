Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 12th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be Ryan Hansen and Beth Arrowsmith, proprietors of Hansen’s Meat Co., a new retail store that will feature fresh meat at 450 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton next to the Old Bakery Beer Co. The siblings are part of the second generation of their family to carry on and expand Hansen Packing, a long-time fixture of the business community in Jerseyville that has been operating since 1952. Construction is now underway, and the Alton location may open as early as June 2015.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Mark your calendar for subsequent What’s Up Downtown gatherings on August 11th and November 10th.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

