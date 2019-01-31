ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 5th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Mac Lenhardt sharing details about the expansion of Mac’s Time Out to 114 W 3rd Street this spring

Doug Bader from Alton’s Historic Commission speaking about Illinois’ new tax credit program to incentivize the rehabilitation of our treasured historic buildings

Chrissy Williams, owner of a new thrift shop on Broadway called Making Darrin Deals

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

