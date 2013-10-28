Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m.  Mayor Brant Walker and key members of his administration will be in attendance, and the public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of the historic downtown district.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders.  Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email info@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.  

