(Alton, IL – Nov 7th, 2014) Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 11th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district. There will be numerous updates on new businesses and recent property acquisitions that will be very exciting for the district.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

