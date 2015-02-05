ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 10th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates on new businesses, information on real estate and announcements of 2015 events.

The evening’s featured speaker will be Russ Smith, proprietor of Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, who is nearing completion of an exciting new bar/restaurant named Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews. Attendees will get a full update on the progress of this new establishment, which will feature ample space for live entertainment, 60 beers on tap and décor that is rich with Alton’s history and hometown heroes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Mark your calendar for subsequent 2015 What’s Up Downtown gatherings on May 12th, August 11th and November 10th.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this:

Related Video: