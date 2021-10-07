Happening on Friday, Oct. 8

St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest 2021

St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest runs all weekend in Alton, opening at 6 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday with a keg tapping ceremony, and Noon on Sunday directly following "Mass in the Grass at Garfield/Barth Park at 11 a.m. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of the church's anniversary featuring live music, a live basket raffle, a Wine & Beer Garten, German-themed food, kids inflatables, and games, silent auction with online bids, sweepstakes drawing for $10,000, and a ton of other fall fun! Read more

Haunted Tours at McPike Mansion Oct. 8, 9

Alton's McPike Mansion has achieved national recognition as one of the most haunted mansions in the country. The now unoccupied building is reportedly home to 12 spirits, according to owner Sharyn Luedke. Every weekend in October, tours are offered on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. Tours include a history of the mansion, an introduction to its resident spirits, and a darkroom session in the basement wine cellar where dowsing rods are used to communicate with the unseen residents. Read more

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 9

Cozy Up with a Good Book

The Friends of Hayner Library Fall Sidewalk Book Sale will take place this Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 327 State Street in Downtown Alton.

Both new and used books will be available for purchase at the Edwardsville Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Edwardsville City Park. This event also features live entertainment, a kids' corner, "bookish" crafts, and plenty of food.

Jim Meyer Memorial Art Show

The Jim Meyer Memorial Art Show happening Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 40 E Ferguson Ave in Wood River will feature the original artworks of Jim Meyer and numerous regional artists from the local area for viewing and/or purchasing. The art show is free and open to the public and will include many family-friendly activities such as a scavenger hunt, coloring contest, and food vendors. Read more

Vintage Voices Walking Tours Continue, with Non-Walking Tour on Sunday

Since 2002, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors, in period costumes, telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

Walking tours will run from Noon - 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10 at Alton Cemetary. A non-walking tour will take place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Jacoby Arts Center. Read more

2021 Old Settlers Days on October 9-10

Mayor Wade Gibson and the Village of Kampsville invite you to the 2021 Old Settlers Days on Oct. 9 and 10. Old Settlers Days depicts the life and times of the early settlers in Calhoun County. Pioneers crossed the Illinois prairie in covered wagons in the early 1800s and settled along the majestic scenic bluffs of the Illinois Riverbank. Read more

