Historic Main Street Pumpkin GLOW

Enjoy the enchanting sight of hundreds of glowing pumpkins along St. Charles Historic Main Street. This event is for two days only, Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. each night. Shops will be open late, offering specials, giving away samples, and doing demonstrations. Costumes are encouraged!

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 23

Camp du Bois Fall Rendezvous

The Camp du Bois Fall Rendezvous will be held on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp du Bois located at 195 N. Main St., in Wood River, IL. This event is free and open to the public and features pre-1840s shops, vendors, a bread oven, and demonstrations. A black powder shoot will take place on Saturday, with a bow shoot happening on Sunday.

Fall Festival at Edison's Entertainment Complex

A Fall Festival at Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville, IL is happening this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's free to attend and a free $5 arcade card will be given to all attendants. This event features face and pumpkin painting, giant yard games, festival games, arts and crafts, an inflatable slide, and a free family photo. Plus, a special appearance from Jay the Balloon Guy.

OWL FEST at Treehouse Wildlife Center

Owl Fest is a free-to-attend, family-friendly, two-day event, happening on Oct. 23 and 24 from Noon to 5 p.m. both days at the Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, IL. Attend this event for a behind-the-scenes look at the facility with Education Animal Ambassadors available for meet and greets with resident animals. Enjoy educational speakers, the presence of local environmental organizations, vendors, food, live music, and kid-friendly activities. And, vote on a name for the Treehouse Wildlife Center's newest Outreach Education Ambassador, a short-eared Owl, brought to Treehouse after being found with a dislocated shoulder amongst other damage.

Grafton Welcomes All Witches to Witches on the Water (WOTW)

Grab your broomsticks and join the fun in Grafton for Witches on the Water. Registration begins at Mason Hollow Park, the "witches' home base," located at the corner of Main St./IL-100 and Springfield St. at 4 p.m., $10 per witch. The evening includes specials on brews and potions at area bars, magical entertainment, costume prizes, and more. Bobby G's Martini Bar is brewing a Candy Corn Martini and Melted Witch Shot, The Gold Bar is offering a Poison Apple Wine Slushie and Witches Whip It Shot, and Hawg Pit will serve Pig's Blood. Many more specials have been shared on the event's Facebook page. Bring your whole coven for a fantastic time.

Rinkel Pumpkin Farm Transforms into a Haunted Corn Maze

Get your spook on at Rinkel Pumpkin Farm in Glen Carbon, IL this Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. when their corn maze will be transformed into a haunted one. This event is recommended for ages 12 and up only and is $5 to enter. Kettle corn and BBQ will be available for hungry guests to enjoy.

