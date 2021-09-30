Happening on Friday, Oct. 1

Rat Run Weekend 2021 at The Longshot Saloon

Starting on Friday, Oct. 1 there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and overnight RV/tent camping at The Longshot Saloon at 1545 River View Dr. Portage Des Sioux. A shootout and figure 8 boat race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2. And, on Sunday, Oct. 3, event-goers will enjoy boat races, a burnout contest at 4 p.m., and a snowmobile on the water at 6 p.m. There will be a bonfire on both Saturday and Sunday.

Food Truck Friday by Sauce Magazine

This is the last event for FTF in 2021, and it's happening on Oct. 1 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO. There are 20 trucks joining the festivities, as well as local drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co., Urban Chestnut Brewing, Narwhal's Crafted and Noboleis Vineyards, Mighty Kind seltzers, and live music from Tommy Halloran.

It's Opening Weekend At Lemp Brewery Haunted House

Go Underground Where NO ONE Can Hear You Scream at Lemp Haunted House located downtown under the Lemp Brewery in St. Louis, MO.

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 2

Vintage Voices Walking Tours Begin This Weekend

Since 2002, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors, in period costumes, telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

Walking tours will run from Noon - 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 3, 9, and 10 at Alton Cemetary. A non-walking tour will take place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Jacoby Arts Center. Read more

Catch the 32nd Annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair

For a day filled with fun and educational activities for the entire family, check out the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton on Illinois Route 100. Admission and parking are free. No fishing license or fishing gear is needed. Read more

Jersey County Historical Society Apple Festival

The 2021 Apple Festival will run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, in Jerseyville, IL. This event features live entertainment, delicious food, and activities such as pioneer demonstrations, tours of the historic Cheney Mansion, crafts, and vendors. Read more

Fall Farm Day at Willoughby Heritage Farm

Fall Farm Day happens on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. rain or shine, at Willoughby Heritage Farm in Collinsville, IL. This event features hayrides, a Kidz Zone, scavenger hunt, nature walk, antique tractor/equipment, and even goat yoga. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is only $2 per person; children 2 and under are free.

Heritage Farm's Flashlight Nights in the Corn Maze B.Y.O.F.

Explore Heritage Farm's corn maze by flashlight with friends on Oct. 2 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., in Godfrey, IL. This is not a haunted maze, but there will be a bonfire, s'mores, hot dogs, chips, and drinks. You will need to bring your own flashlight. The cost is $8 per person to enter.

Happening on Sunday, Oct. 3

An Inaugural Holiday Fears Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company

The Old Bakery Beer Company's new Holiday Fears Market will run from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, in Alton, IL. The brewery will release a new bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, Spooky Scary Stout, with peanut butter and chocolate. There will be beer and candy pairing flights, spooky slushies, pumpkin decorating, tarot readings, and more!

