What's Happening This Weekend: Nov. 5-7
Say goodbye to trunk-or-treats and hello to Christmas open houses and craft fairs.
Happening on Friday, Nov. 5
Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This year’s popular Christmas Carousel shopping event is being held at 96 Northport Dr., in Alton, IL (different from past years) in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building across from Sherwin-Williams on Nov. 4, 5, and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. As the main moneymaker for Godfrey Women's Club, the Christmas Carousel event helps to fund beautification projects such as the Christmas lights, greenery, and bows that decorate the front wall of LCCC during the holiday season. GWC also donates to community charities, assists needy families, and makes educational contributions, including a scholarship program through Lewis & Clark Community College. First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience Deck the Walls Craft and Vendor Fair Shoppers can choose from handmade and unique gifts at nearly 100 booths set up at Civic Memorial High School at 200 School St., in Bethalto, IL on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and a concession stand, offering affordable breakfast, lunch, and snack options will also be available. All proceeds raised will benefit CMHS Class of 2023 Prom and After Prom celebrations. Check out Facebook.com/DecktheWallsCraftFair for a sneak peek at the vendors that will be set up at this event. Schlafly's Full Moon Festival Farmstone Roots at 413 E Broadway St., Alton, IL White Birch at 701 W Delmar Ave., Alton, IL Black Crow Designs at 2521 State St., Alton, IL To be featured in our Community Calendar and an upcoming What's Happening This Weekend article, submit your event here!
Happening on Saturday, Nov. 6
Area Christmas Open Houses
Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More like this:
First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience Deck the Walls Craft and Vendor Fair Shoppers can choose from handmade and unique gifts at nearly 100 booths set up at Civic Memorial High School at 200 School St., in Bethalto, IL on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and a concession stand, offering affordable breakfast, lunch, and snack options will also be available. All proceeds raised will benefit CMHS Class of 2023 Prom and After Prom celebrations. Check out Facebook.com/DecktheWallsCraftFair for a sneak peek at the vendors that will be set up at this event. Schlafly's Full Moon Festival Farmstone Roots at 413 E Broadway St., Alton, IL White Birch at 701 W Delmar Ave., Alton, IL Black Crow Designs at 2521 State St., Alton, IL To be featured in our Community Calendar and an upcoming What's Happening This Weekend article, submit your event here!
Deck the Walls Craft and Vendor Fair
Shoppers can choose from handmade and unique gifts at nearly 100 booths set up at Civic Memorial High School at 200 School St., in Bethalto, IL on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and a concession stand, offering affordable breakfast, lunch, and snack options will also be available. All proceeds raised will benefit CMHS Class of 2023 Prom and After Prom celebrations. Check out Facebook.com/DecktheWallsCraftFair for a sneak peek at the vendors that will be set up at this event.
Schlafly's Full Moon Festival
Farmstone Roots at 413 E Broadway St., Alton, IL
White Birch at 701 W Delmar Ave., Alton, IL
Black Crow Designs at 2521 State St., Alton, IL
To be featured in our Community Calendar and an upcoming What's Happening This Weekend article, submit your event here!