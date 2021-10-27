What's Happening This Weekend: Halloween Edition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Again, readers BEWARE as this is only a snapshot of the many events happening in our area this weekend. Happening on Friday, Oct. 29 A SPOOKY Friday Music Trivia Blast Fundraiser A SPOOKY Friday Music Trivia Blast Fundraiser is happening at the Loyal Order of the Moose #1349 in Wood River, IL on Oct. 29 starting at 6 p.m. This event will be hosted by Big PAPA G and will feature a variety of music; 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s Country. The cost is $20 per person or $160 for a table of 8. Any funds raised will be used to support the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, and their ongoing mission to rescue America's wild Mustang horse and burro, expand education programs, restore needed winter hay supplies, and help to develop the Sanctuary and Veteran Equine (S.A.V.E.) program. For more information, visit www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org. Last Weekend to Catch Train or Treat at St. Louis Union Station It's the last weekend to catch Train or Treat at St. Louis Union Station. Train or Treat is a daily event; Friday through Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m. This event features a family-friendly haunted maze with Halloween characters, a Train Patch (pumpkin patch), and a walkthrough journey of historic train cars with a surprise around every corner! This event is best suited for children ages 12 and under along with their families. Costumes are encouraged. Alton Physical Therapy Trunk or Treat Like many local businesses, Alton Physical Therapy is hosting a trunk or treat this Friday, Oct. 29. Their first-ever trunk or treat event will be held at the corner of College Avenue and Clawson Street in Alton from 7 - 9 p.m. APT employees are teaming up with a few other businesses, to bring you some Halloween fun. Be sure to wear your costumes, and come collect candy and cast your vote for the best-decorated trunk. Happening on Saturday, Oct. 30 Dearly Departed Tours Join the Jersey County Historical Society at 601 N. State Street in Jerseyville, IL for their very popular Dearly Departed Tours. Seven 45-minute tours of mourning and late Victorian funeral customs will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. Call Shirley at (618) 946-4240 to make your reservation. Alton's 104th Annual Halloween Parade On Saturday, Oct. 30, whether you view in-person or via live stream, do not miss Alton's 104th Annual Halloween Parade. The parade will run from Washington and Broadway to 6th and Piasa again this year, beginning at 7 p.m. Live Stream link: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1253 Happening on Sunday, Oct. 31 Halloween Walking Tour and Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel Experience the hauntings and history of Alton's Mineral Springs Hotel with Dave, the owner of It's Raining Zen, and the caretaker of the 107-year old hotel located in Alton, IL on Halloween from 1 to 4 p.m. This tour is a combination of history and paranormal investigation. From the sub-basement slaughterhouse to the most active areas in the building, including the swimming pools, Pearl's room, the Jasmine Lady staircase, and areas that are inaccessible to most paranormal groups, this walking tour covers everything you ever wanted to know about the Mineral Springs Hotel. All the necessary investigation gear will be provided, including K2 meters, Ovilus 5, Spirit Box, Paranormal Puck 2B, Mel-Meter, and REM pods. A minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour, so invite your friends. Tickets are $30 per person. Edwardsville's 2021 Halloween Parade Masquerade on Main Street is the theme for the 2021 Halloween Parade happening in Edwardsville, IL this coming Sunday, Oct. 31. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School at Schwarz and West Streets, then travel east from St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street, and will disband at High Street. Newsong Fellowship at 201 St. Louis Street will be open to the public as a handicap-accessible warming center, with restrooms available between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Hot chocolate will also be available. Additional Area Parades South Roxana - Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

- Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Bethalto - Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

- Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. East Alton - Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

- Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Wood River - Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

- Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Hartford - Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Area Tick-or-Treating Oct. 30 (only) Brighton - 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 Edwardsville - Noon to 9 p.m.

- Noon to 9 p.m. Glen Carbon - 5 to 8 p.m.

- 5 to 8 p.m. Alton - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. Godfrey - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. Carrollton - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. Wood River - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. East Alton - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. South Roxana - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. Bethalto - 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 (only) Jerseyville - 5 to 9 p.m.

- 5 to 9 p.m. Roxana - 6- to 8 p.m.

- 6- to 8 p.m. Grafton - 6 to 8 p.m.

- 6 to 8 p.m. Granite City - 6 to 9 p.m. Be safe, enjoy yourselves, and have a HAPPY HALLOWEEN! To be featured in our Community Calendar and an upcoming What's Happening This Weekend article, submit your event here!