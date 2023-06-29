ALTON - Alton’s famous fireworks show and 4th of July celebration will take place from 5–10 p.m. on Monday, July 3 at the Alton Amphitheater.

The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Launched over the Mississippi River, the show can be seen from anywhere in the downtown area.

But if you want the full 4th of July experience, the Amphitheater is the place to be. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Alton Mayor David Goins said this year's fireworks display will be bigger and better.

“We are moving those who set off the fireworks back across the river and they will be sent off from the West Alton area," he said. "People always look forward to the fireworks festival and the Amphitheater Commission does a wonderful job of putting together a nice event down at the riverfront. There will be music, food and a festive atmosphere and it culminates with the fireworks.”

Local food trucks, including Kona Ice, Pig on a Wing, Quick Bite and Frozen Treats and Ray’s Soul Touching Tacos, will be present. The City of Alton plans to provide additional concessions. Beverages will be available through Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc, a local beer distributor.

An Alton DJ will perform a set from 5–7:30 p.m., and then the 399th Army Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. until the fireworks start. Started in 1944, the band hails from U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and is comprised of active service members who regularly perform across Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. There are five performance groups within the 399th Army Band. Alton will host the rock band group, which promises rock, pop and country music.

