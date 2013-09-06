Cornerstone Church of Bethalto is hosting A Whale of a Sale on Saturday, September 14 from 8 am – 2pm in the church gym located at 196 S. Moreland Rd. in Bethalto. The event is a yard sale/flea market as well as a vendor/arts and craft sale. Baked goods, Lemon Shake Ups, Kettle Corn, and homemade icecream and cobbler will be for sale as well as concessions from the kitchen. Featured vendors are Miche, Avon, Scentsy, Origami Owl, and Jamberry Nails. There will be many hand crafted arts available as well.

We are still accepting registrations from vendors or those who want to rent a booth for yard sale items. Proceeds from booth rentals benefit the Cornerstone Church Missions Fund. Vendors will retain all money from their sales. Vendor registration forms may be obtained by emailing Kaitlyn@bethaltochurch.com or by calling the church at 618-377-7625.

