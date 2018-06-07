ST. LOUIS - For the eighth time, the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) has honored WGU Missouri and parent university Western Governors University (WGU) with a 21st Century Distance Learning Award for its leadership in distance education. The award was presented April 30 at USDLA’s 2018 Conference in Indianapolis.

"As a premier organization for the entire distance learning profession, we are honoring WGU as a leader in the industry," said Dr. John G. Flores, Executive Director of USDLA."WGU has raised the bar of excellence, and we are truly honored by their contributions within all distance learning constituencies.”

The USDLA Awards were created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight instructors, programs and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary results through the use of online, videoconferencing, satellite and blended learning delivery technologies. As the nation’s leading distance learning organization, the USDLA presents its International Awards annually to organizations and individuals engaged in the development and delivery of distance learning programs.

“WGU represents the finest examples of online programs, best practices and leadership in our field,” said Mr. Pat Cassella, President of USDLA. “The depth and breadth of the USDLA membership allows us to engage with leaders from higher education, K-12, industry, military and government who daily demonstrate the power of distance learning. We are so very proud and excited to be able to recognize this level of excellence.”

WGU was recognized for creating programs that are innovative, comprehensive and effective. WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. Designed to meet the needs of busy, working adults, students have 24/7 access to online learning resources and receive regular one-to-one faculty support, providing a more personalized and engaging learning experience.

About USDLA

The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit association formed in 1987 and is located in Boston, Massachusetts. The association reaches 20,000 people globally with sponsors and members operating in and influencing 46% of the $913 billion dollar U.S. education and training market. USDLA promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking and opportunity. Distance learning and training constituencies served include pre-k-12 education, higher and continuing education, home schooling as well as business, corporate, military, government and telehealth markets. The USDLA trademarked logo is the recognized worldwide symbol of dedicated professionals committed to the distance learning industry. http://www.usdla.org

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

