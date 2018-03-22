ST. LOUIS - WGU Missouri’s Master of Health Leadership (MHL) program has been realigned to meet today’s health leadership needs, enabling graduates to lead organizations in delivering the right support at the right time. The MHL provides skills and tools in innovative and value-based care delivery, as well as in managing change related to Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and other new health initiatives.

Offered by WGU Missouri’s College of Health Professions, the MHL is a flexible, online degree program designed for experienced healthcare leaders seeking a master's degree to grow within key leadership roles in health-associated industries and fields. Created in collaboration with experts and leaders working in major healthcare leadership positions, the MHL was developed through a process that ensures that its coursework is relevant for today’s health needs. Courses include Analytical Methods of Health Leaders, Healthcare Models and Systems, Healthcare Information Technology, Population Healthcare Coordination and more. Students can apply now and begin their MHL program as early as May 1, 2018.

“This Master of Health Leadership program provides the training needed to be an effective leader in U.S. health care today,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “The program’s emphasis on value-based care, innovation, health IT and analytics, population care, and person-centered models of care will help address key skills gaps in Missouri’s workforce.”

Value-based care, which focuses on outcomes rather than processes in care delivery, is a shift in the way people think about health. Quality is a fundamental aspect of value in this model, which supports the quadruple aim in healthcare: balancing quality, patient experience, cost, and care team well-being. WGU Missouri’s MHL program brings all elements into sharp focus and prepares students to visualize and address the full picture of leading in a rapidly transforming industry.

Like all WGU Missouri programs, the MHL is competency-based, an education model that focuses on measuring learning rather than time spent in class. For more information about the Master of Health Leadership program, visit missouri.wgu.edu/mhl.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

