SAINT LOUIS — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in the male-dominated IT field are projected to grow by 12 percent (about 488,500 new jobs) through 2024. In an effort to help women gain the education they need to help fill these positions, nonprofit, online university WGU Missouri has announced it will offer 50 scholarships for women enrolling in any of its bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in the College of Information Technology.

Each Women in Technology Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000, or $500 per six-month term for up to four terms. Applications are now being accepted for these scholarships through Dec. 31, 2017.

“We hope that this scholarship will encourage women to think of an IT career as attainable,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, WGU Missouri Chancellor. “Missouri is home to two of the country’s fastest growing tech cities – Kansas City and St. Louis – and providing educational opportunities for women in this field is an important step toward meeting the needs and demands of this industry.”

To be eligible for one of these scholarships, female applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Missouri, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU Missouri scholarship counselor. While WGU Missouri will award up to 50 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial needs, and readiness for online study, among other considerations.

WGU Missouri’s online, competency-based programs allow working professionals to study and learn on their own schedules and advance as soon as they demonstrate mastery of course materials. When paired with the university’s affordable tuition of about $6,000 per year, WGU Missouri’s flexible learning model makes it possible for working adults to earn an accredited degree and recognized industry certifications.

To learn more about WGU Missouri’s Women in Technology Scholarship, visithttps://missouri.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/women_in_technology.

