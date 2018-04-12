ST. LOUIS - WGU Missouri’s College of Information Technology today announced the addition of its Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS) degree program. This program, which is fully online and competency-based, includes valuable certifications from CIW, CompTIA, Axelos and Oracle, at no additional cost. Students who apply now can begin their program as early as June 1, 2018.

In 2015, there were almost 10 times more computing jobs open in the U.S. than qualified computer science graduates. In addition, the demand for computer scientists is projected to grow 19 percent from 2016 to 2026, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. WGU Missouri’s BSCS will teach graduates to design, develop and optimize systems, preparing them for opportunities in careers such as computer systems analyst, programmer, AI specialist, software engineer, UX designer and network architect.

Article continues after sponsor message

“WGU Missouri’s Computer Science degree program was created to help address key skills gaps in Missouri’s workforce,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “The program was developed in collaboration with industry and academic experts to help prepare graduates with the knowledge and skills employers are seeking, in areas such as logic, architecture and systems, data structures, artificial intelligence, algorithms and computer theory.”

WGU Missouri’s competency-based education (CBE) model allows busy adults to study and learn on their schedules and advance as soon as they have mastered course materials. Students can draw on the knowledge and skills they have gained from previous experience and education, moving quickly through material they already know and taking the time they need to learn new material. Students have 24/7 access to their course materials, and faculty members provide one-on-one support. Terms are six months long, and students in the BSCS degree program are charged a flat-rate tuition of $3,190 per term, regardless of the number of courses completed. Many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing their degrees sooner, saving both time and money. For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree program, visit missouri.wgu.edu/online-it-degrees/computer-science.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More like this: