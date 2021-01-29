ST. LOUIS - In a year that has created new obstacles for many across the state, WGU Missouri continues to demonstrate its mission of providing affordable and accessible college education to adults. The online, nonprofit university recently announced it awarded over $560,000 in scholarships to new students during the 2020 calendar year, making the dream of higher education a reality for hundreds.

While WGU Missouri is known for its affordable tuition, the impact of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of providing guidance and aid to those working toward a better future. In this past year, WGU Missouri awarded 216 scholarships, totaling $568,701, to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. Among the assistance offered this year were several new scholarships and grants specifically aimed at helping families and individuals who have been directly impacted by the pandemic. In an effort to close the digital divide gap, the university also introduced a new scholarship that provides high-speed internet access and devices to current and prospective students in need. Since its inception, WGU Missouri has awarded nearly 1,200 scholarships, totaling more than $3.5 million, to qualifying students.

“We are proud to offer these scholarships and provide more aid and access to students across the state of Missouri,” said WGU Missouri Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer. “This past year has brought an unprecedented set of challenges to those working to further their education and advance their careers. During this pandemic, we have seen the inspiring resilience and motivation from our students and are thrilled to help support them as they work toward brighter futures.”

WGU Missouri awards scholarships based on three factors: meeting the basic eligibility requirements, answers given on the application and an interview with a scholarship counselor. Scholarships are awarded to students following an online application process. Recipients are chosen based on their academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, plus other considerations specific to each individual scholarship. The scholarship committee recurrently awards scholarships throughout the year, as new students are admitted to their programs each month. To learn more about the scholarships that WGU Missouri has available, visit wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships.html.

