ST. LOUIS (Jan. 15, 2019) — In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Marin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri is making it easier for Missourians who are interested in furthering their education to realize their dreams. The nonprofit, fully online university has announced it will award $75,000 in scholarships to those who have always dreamed of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers but faced challenges along the way that prevented them from moving forward.

The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are valued at up to $3,000 ($750 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms). The scholarships are open to new students interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, business, teacher education and health care and nursing and will be applied to WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,500 per six-month term. Applications are currently being accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream.

“Dr. King worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, and his vision for the future continues to inspire us today,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “We are proud to once again offer this scholarship so that more Missourians who have dreams of furthering their education, advancing their careers and, ultimately, enhancing their lives can be inspired to go back to school and fulfill those dreams.

Article continues after sponsor message

The “I Have A Dream” scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is April 15, 2019.

For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have A Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

More like this: