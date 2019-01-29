ST. LOUIS — WGU Missouri is pleased to announce its parent university, Western Governors University, and developer uCertify have been recognized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) for offering solutions that improve effectiveness and the overall student experience. The two partners received the 2018 CODiE Award for Best Learning Relationship Management Solution for courses offered in WGU’s College of Information Technology. This is the second time in three years WGU and uCertify have received a CODiE award.

The CODiE award-winning platform “uCertify LEARN with WGU” is a cloud-based learning management platform that enables students to acquire skills in high demand fields with a combination of diagnostics tests, interactive content delivery and hands-on exercises. The platform personalizes students’ paths by providing an interactive coaching report generated from diagnostic assessment results, which direct learners to the specific areas of the course where they need to focus their time.

“Our partnerships with third-party developers like uCertify allow us to deliver best-in-class learning experiences while keeping tuition affordable for students,” said Adrian Genesir, Senior Curriculum Program Manager in WGU’s College of IT. “The engaging environment we’re able to create together has a great track record for helping students gain the competencies they need to succeed in the program and, ultimately, in their careers.”

Presented annually since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards recognizes the best in technology’s products, services and solutions in business and education. Award submissions are peer-reviewed by a panel of tech-savvy educators from across the nation and SIIA members.

About uCertify

uCertify, headquartered in Livermore California, is a leader in career and vocation courseware and platform. uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, course delivery platform for online, anywhere, anytime, and competency-based learning. uCertify is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we “learn by doing” and interactivity is the key to effective learning using interactive items, simulated or virtual environments where students learn by doing. For courses where the end goal is an industry certification, uCertify titles also include state-of-the-art test prep. With more than 400 titles and partnerships with all major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify is a recipient of 22 CODiE awards in the last four years, including the coveted Best Education Solution Award in 2015 and 2017. Learn more at www.uCertify.com/about.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $6,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

