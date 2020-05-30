ST. LOUIS - Westport Plaza establishments are re-opening in accordance with CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines.

The restaurants and merchants of Westport Plaza are implementing new safety measures, including monitoring employee health through daily screenings and requiring the wearing of protective equipment by employees, as well as maintaining a enhanced cleaning and sanitation schedule for all areas.

Specific restaurant and merchant information includes: Dino’s Deli has extended the patio at its Westport Plaza location and is now open for lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drunken Fish has transitioned to a 100% contactless ordering and payment model. Guests can sit down and order directly on their phones, and make payments by phone without the need to pass checks, credit cards or cash to a server. One members of the service team will deliver food and drinks directly to the guest's table. Additionally, alcohol hand towelettes are placed on each table setting for dine-in guests. Fuzzy’s will continue offering curbside pick-up. For dine-in guests, a new Happy Hour will run Monday through Friday with $1 off select Margaritas, beer-ritas, and buckets as well as $1 chips and salsa from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 18 oz domestic drafts will be available for $2 and 18 oz. Margaritas are half off. Food specials include $5 select nachos, $2 chips and queso, and $1 chips and salsa. Wednesdays guests can enjoy $2 Margaritas. Hats n Stuff is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Face masks, hand sanitizer, and other essentials are available for bulk and individual purchase in the store. The store also now sells merchandise online at hats-n-stuff.com. Kemoll's Chop House will reopen on June 6,2020. KOBE Japanese Steakhouse will reopen on Thursday, May 28. Dining will be by reservation only. Kobe encourages guests to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Party sizes will be limited by local regulations. For more information, visit www.Kobesteakhouse.us. McDonald's has opened with a return to regular hours. In addition to face masks, employees are wearing gloves and barriers have been installed at all registers. Hand washing procedures and cleaning of lobby space is taking place every 30 minutes. OPA!, sister restaurant of Dino’s Deli, is now open for outdoor dining. The Greek wine bar will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Perfect Brows is reopen by appointment only with no availability for walk-in customers. Book appointments at: https://perfectbrows.as.me/schedule.php Smoothie King is reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. They have added a virtual drive thru app to enhance contactless purchases and coupons that were expiring on the 25th of May will be good for another month. Trainwreck has extended its patio to allow for increased outdoor dining. Westport Social has modified its hours to Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with the kitchen open until 11 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the kitchen open until 9 p.m. At this time, the game lounge and restaurant will not be accepting cash payments, but all major credit cards are welcome.

Westport Plaza is located at 111 W Port Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO 63146 near I-270 and Page Ave.; www.westportstl.com.

