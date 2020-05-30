Westport Plaza Merchants And Restaurants Ready To Reopen To Welcome Guests
ST. LOUIS - Westport Plaza establishments are re-opening in accordance with CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The restaurants and merchants of Westport Plaza are implementing new safety measures, including monitoring employee health through daily screenings and requiring the wearing of protective equipment by employees, as well as maintaining a enhanced cleaning and sanitation schedule for all areas.
Specific restaurant and merchant information includes:
Westport Plaza is located at 111 W Port Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO 63146 near I-270 and Page Ave.; www.westportstl.com.
More like this: