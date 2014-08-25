Westlake Country Club is now offering one heck of a deal.

Westlake is already one of the best deals when it comes to Country Clubs

with rates as low as $113 per month. Offering golf with NO TEE TIMES, Men

and Ladies Golf Leagues, Lessons, Scrambles, Tournaments, Swimming Pool,

Fishing, Ladies Bridge, Restaurant Service and Exciting Social Events!

Take advantage right now and you can receive the deal of a lifetime! Join

today for 2015 and you can play golf for the rest of 2014 for FREE! Also

join today and get $250 off your dues for 2015 as well as $40 in free food

cards.

But that is not all?..Call Jan or Robin today and they will discuss with you

a way to get an additional $250 off your dues for 2015!!

That?s right? Join for the remainder of 2014 and 2015 for as low as $850.

That?s $53 a month for 16 months. What a steal! Take advantage today!

618-498-2011

Dues for 2015 must be paid in full to take advantage of these incentives.

www.westlakecc.net

*Westlake is now taking reservations for Holiday Luncheons and Holiday

Parties. Full catering services are available from 15-150 people. No Room

Charge. Gratuity and linens included in pricing. This service is also

available to businesses and individuals that are not members of Westlake.

Call or email Robin for menu options and availability. 618-498-2011

robin@westlakecc.net

