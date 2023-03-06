EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's tennis won the doubles point Sunday but dropped four singles matches in a 4-2 loss to Western Kentucky at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center.

"It's great to play a strong team like WKU and see where we are and where we can grow," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "We came out and play some of our best doubles on the season and that was a huge positive."

Jill Lambrechts and Jordan Schifano defeated Paola Cortez and Sayda Hernandez 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Amelia Gorman and Margaux Guibal Britt bested Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Jaiden McKee picked up the lone win at singles. She defeated Sunskrithi Damera 7-5, 6-1 at No. 5 singles.

The Cougars now head to South Carolina for three matches in three days beginning Tuesday. SIUE faces Saginaw Valley State Tuesday, South Carolina State Wednesday and College of Charleston Thursday.

"Playing five matches in 8 days is a great chance to learn and prepare for Ohio Valley Conference play. I know we are excited to head to South Carolina and play outdoors."

SIUE opens OVC matches March 17th against Lindenwood.

