

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will be encountered, weather permitting, on westbound Interstates 55/70 between Illinois Route 203 and the MLK Bridge ramp, in St. Clair County, beginning 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. The westbound outside right lane will be closed continuously during this time.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., an additional westbound lane will also be closed. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repair work. IDOT District 8 Operations will make the needed improvements. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

