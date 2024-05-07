EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that resurfacing of westbound Interstate 55/64 from the I-55/64/70 interchange to the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis will require a full closure.

Starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 13, westbound I-55/64 lanes, including all ramps to and from westbound I-55/64 within the project limits, will be closed. The westbound lanes of the Martin Luther King Bridge also will be closed. The northbound Illinois 3 ramp and eastbound I-64 ramp also will be closed.

The ramp from westbound I-55/64 to westbound I-70 will remain open. Eastbound Martin Luther King Bridge and the ramp from northbound Illinois 3 to westbound I-55/64 will also remain open this weekend. Weekday traffic will not be impacted.

The public is urged to plan accordingly for attending special events and use alternate routes around the region, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and McKinley Bridge.

The overall $5.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of May, with updated information provided in advance of each weekend closure.

Drivers must pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

