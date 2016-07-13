EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation announced Daniel "Danny" Wiese as Chief Financial Officer. This change was effective June 2016. Danny will have enterprise responsibility for all accounting, billing and financial matters.

Danny comes to West Star with 38 years of accounting experience in both public accounting and industry. Previously, he worked for Ernst & Young, one of the world's largest accounting firms. After his time there, he continued working in the industry for 31 years with Capital Enterprises, Inc., where he managed a large accounting department that provided financial and accounting services for a multi-state management company.

"We are excited to welcome Danny to the West Star family. He has the skills and experience needed to excel in this position," said Bob Rasberry, CEO West Star Aviation. "Danny has been in accounting and finance all his life and has been a CFO for the last 12 years. We feel fortunate to have someone with Danny’s skills join our team," Rasberry continued.

