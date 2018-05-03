EAST ALTON - West Star Aviation recently announced an enhancement to their leadership team by adding Jim Rankin as CEO. Bob Rasberry has been named Chairman of the Board, and Rodger Renaud will remain President and Chief Operating Officer. The company has taken a proactive approach in strengthening its leadership team to ensure its continued success in delivering industry-leading service to its customers during a time of rapid growth.

Jim began his career in aviation as a pilot flying for Midwest Airlines accruing over 11,000 flight hours. He held positions as Chief Pilot and Director of Operations before being named President & Chief Executive Officer at Skyway Airlines, a regional airline subsidiary of Midwest Airlines, in 2000. He then accepted the President & CEO position at Air Wisconsin Airlines, a 70-aircraft American Eagle carrier and most recently, he was the President & CEO of Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters. Jim will be located at the East Alton (ALN), IL, facility.

"I am pleased to have Jim join our team. He has a 30-year aviation background with over 18 years of experience in the CEO role, successfully leading executive teams and companies. Jim’s customer and employee-centric focus aligns perfectly with our company values, paving the way for a smooth transition," said Robert Rasberry, Chairman of West Star Aviation. "I will continue on with the West Star family as Chairman of the Board, working with Jim and the management team to continue our heritage of providing an industry-leading customer experience, and maintaining our commitment to our employees,” Rasberry continued.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining West Star Aviation, the #1 MRO provider in the industry,” said Jim Rankin, West Star Aviation CEO. “West Star is a customer and employee-focused company and I’m looking forward to leading the West Star team as we add new hangar capacity at both our East Alton and Chattanooga locations,” Rankin added.

Voted #1 Preferred MRO for five consecutive years from 2014-2018 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual "Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment" (PRASE) Survey, West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts. In addition to its facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; and Chattanooga, TN, West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities. West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.

